‘Conjunctivitis on the rise in flood-hit areas’

RAWALPINDI: Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has said allergic conjunctivitis, keratitis and other bacterial infections are among the most frequently observed eye diseases in flood-affected areas accross the country. It said they often result from exposure to contaminated water and poor hygiene.

The charity said it treated more than 15,000 flood victims across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month, providing crucial medical assistance to families struggling in the aftermath of Pakistan’s worst floods of 2025.

It organised eight emergency medical camps in Swat, Buner, Swabi, Sambrial, Sialkot, Narowal, Wazirabad and Kasur, where patients received eye checkups, general consultations, and urgent treatment.

For many, these camps offered the first medical help since the floods swept away homes, livestock and health facilities, leaving entire communities without doctors or medicines.

The floods have claimed 900 lives, including 255 children, and disrupted the lives of more than five million people. Families displaced from their homes are living in makeshift shelters, struggling with food shortages and unsafe drinking water.

Elderly citizens with chronic diseases and children with infections remain most at risk.

Dr Najam, General Manager of the Al-Shifa Centre for Community Ophthalmology (ACCO), said that more serious conditions, such as acanthamoeba keratitis and leptospirosis, both potentially linked to water contaminated with animal urine, have also been reported.

He further informed that the trust has distributed over 2,000 prescription eyeglasses, provided eye drops and ointments for infections and screened over 3,000 patients for diabetes and hypertension. It has also distributed 2,500 food packets and 3,500 water purification tablets.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 5,200 patients benefited from three camps, while five locations in Punjab served close to 9,800 patients.

With its nationwide hospital network in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad, Al-Shifa Trust is using its resources and expertise to reach communities cut off from specialised care.

The trust also plans to scale up mobile clinics, equipped with ophthalmic equipment, medicines and trained staff, in more affected areas in the coming weeks.

In addition to medical aid, Al-Shifa Trust said it is collaborating with local community leaders to raise awareness about preventing waterborne diseases and eye infections. These leaders are helping to disseminate educational materials on hygiene and safety, which are being distributed alongside medical supplies to reduce the outbreak of illnesses.

This comprehensive approach aims not only to heal but also to empower communities in rebuilding their health and resilience after the disaster.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

