Lawmakers discuss child rights

ISLAMABAD: The visiting Maldivian parliamentary delegation held meetings with parliamentarians and various organisations, exploring ways to strengthen Pakistan-Maldives relations.

The meetings focused on strengthening parliamentary collaboration on issues related to education, health, and child protection.

The delegation met the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) and discussed different aspects of cooperation concerned with the rights of children.

The Maldivian delegation was led by Mohamed Shahid, Deputy PG Leader of the People’s National Congress.

The PCCR group included Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA and Convenor of PCCR, and prominent members of the National Assembly, including Dr Shaista Khan, MNA and Convenor of Pakistan-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group, and other lawmakers were also present on this occasion.

During the discussions, members of PCCR highlighted Pakistan’s recent achievements and government-led initiatives in the areas of universal education, child health, and child protection.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025