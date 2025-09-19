E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Eight of 19 IJT activists released

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:40am

LAHORE: Eight out of 19 Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) students were released by a court on Thursday after granting them bail.

As many as 19 IJT activists were arrested by the Muslim Town police when they were holding a rally in the Punjab University’s New Campus and clashed with the security guards two days ago.

The police presented eight IJT activists before a local court to seek remand. The court ordered the release of the IJT activists. The police will present the remaining 11 activists before the court on Friday (today).

Earlier, IJT Lahore and Punjab University activists carried out protests at three different places in the city on Thursday to demand the release of their activists. The police arrested another 20 activists, including IJT Lahore Nazim Abdullah.

IJT spokesperson Hasnat Dogar said that the arrests would not stop their protest and they would continue to raise their voice for students. He said that they were protesting against the increasing fee in universities and medical colleges. The students would continue to support them, he added.

He said that there was no provision of clean drinking water in campuses, and hostels were not maintained. As a result, and students suffered, he said.

Later, the IJT activists, police and PU administration held negotiations and all 20 students were released.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

