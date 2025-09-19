E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Atopic eczema a treatable disease

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) observed the World Atompic Eczema Day by organising an event followed by an awareness walk here on Thursday.

The walk was attended by Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, dermatology department head Prof Atif Shehzad, Medical Superintendent Prof Faryad Hussain, Dr Wajiha Saeed, faculty members, nurses and staff members.

Addressing the occasion, Prof Afzal said that atopic eczema was a treatable skin disease, but negligence and delay in treatment could make the situation complicated. Therefore, timely awareness, accurate diagnosis, and proper treatment were essential to control this disease, he added.

He appealed to expand awareness campaigns about skin diseases to help people recognise early symptoms and take them seriously.

Prof Shehzad said that atopic eczema was not limited to children, it could also severely affect adults. Unfortunately, he said, many people dismiss it as simple dryness or allergy, which could be dangerous.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

