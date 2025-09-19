Illegal hunting of Chinkara: Four get Rs1m fine, one-year jail term each in first such verdict

RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a first, a court in Rahim Yar Khan has handed down Rs1 million, along with one-year rigorous imprisonment, each to four men for illegal hunting of Chinkara deer in the Cholistan desert.

The convicts will have to undergo an additional six-month jail term in case of non-payment of the fine, the court ordered.

Rahim Yar Khan Wildlife Rangers had registered a case against the four convicts -- Saleem Sargodhi, Sadiq Mangaria, Pannu Mangaria and Rafiq Parhiar – for illegal hunting of Chinkara deer in the Cholistan desert in 2023. The case challan (06-WI/2023) was submitted in the civil court of Khanpur tehsil. Assistant Chief Wildlife Rangers Mujahid Kalim prosecuted the case.

The court found the four accused guilty of illegal hunting and announced a one-year jail term and a fine of Rs1 million for each of the accused.

After the verdict was pronounced, the accused were arrested and shifted to jail.

The prosecutor said that the court’s verdict is a significant step towards curbing illegal hunting in the Cholistan Public Wildlife Reserve as it will send a strong message to illegal hunters and poachers that such crimes will not be tolerated anymore.

The Punjab government had increased the punishment and fine for illegal hunting etc by amending the Wildlife Act in 2021. Under the new law, illegal hunting of blackbuck, Chinkara deer, and para deer (urial) can be punished with one to three years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs200,000 per animal, and the maximum fine can be up to Rs1 million.

Bahawalpur Region Deputy Chief Wildlife Rangers Syed Ali Usman Bukhari says that the efforts to promote conservation, breeding and effective management of Cholistan’s wildlife.

Cholistan is the second-largest desert in Pakistan and has unique importance in terms of wildlife. Blackbuck, Chinkara, nile cow, urial and various types of antelopes are found in Cholistan, but illegal hunting has resulted in a sharp decrease in the populations of these animals during the past decades.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025