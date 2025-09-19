Several booked for blocking highway

BAHAWALPUR: Jahania police in Khanewal district on Thursday booked about three dozens people, including eight nominated, for blocking the Lodhran-Khanewal express highway during their protest against police on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on the boundary line of Khanewal and Lodhran district near village 10/R, about three dozen people blocked the highway to protest against police for the alleged kidnap of a man related to a demonstrator, Mubashir Khagga, and his companions.

They allegedly organised the demonstration to block the highway on Wednesday. With the blocking of the road, long queues of vehicles caused a great deal of inconvenience for the travelling public.

After receipt of information, SP Jahania Malik Abdul Majid, DSP Saddar Khanewal Khalid Javed along with a contingent of police rushed to the scene and after dispersing the demonstrators restored traffic.

Police claimed to have taken into custody two suspects namely Javed and Shafique, whose family protested and described police raids on their residences for their arrest illegal.

KIDNAP BID: Mailsi police booked a man ‘M’ who allegedly attempted to abduct a girl ‘T’ from her house at village Kotli Mohtamim in the limits of Mailsi police station on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was alone in her house when the suspect forced his entry and attempted to kidnap her. On her alarm, neighbours rushed to the scene and the suspect fled.

Mailsi police on the complaint of her father registered a case and are yet to arrest the suspect. The motive behind the incident was stated to be rivalry between two families.

ACCIDENTS: A man, Abdul Hameed (70) and son Muhammad Jamshed (30) were killed when a speeding trailer hit their motorcycle on Bahawalpur-Ahmedpur East road near Musafirkhana, about 30 kms from here, on Wednesday night.

According to Rescue 1122, both were on their way when their bike was hit by a speeding trailer, which killed them. The driver after the accident fled away from the scene and Musafirkhan police have registered a case and are conducting raids for the arrest.

In another incident, an elderly man, Haji Hari Khan (99), was killed by a tractor-trolley while crossing a road near Dhanote in Lodhran district on Thursday.

Police reached the scene while the body was handed over to deceased’s family by the Rescue 1122.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025