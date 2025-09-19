Notices on Rashid’s plea against conviction

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Thursday issued notices to the prosecution on an appeal by former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid against his conviction in a case of May 9 riots.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the appeal, which also sought suspension of the sentence.

The appeal argued that Mr Rashid was implicated in the Shadman police station attack case on political grounds and that the trial court sentenced him to 10 years in jail without examining the facts.

It requested the LHC to set aside the trial court’s verdict and acquit the appellant. It also asked the court to suspend the sentence as an interim relief till a final decision on the appeal. The bench directed the prosecution to produce the record of the case against the appellant within a week.

An anti-terrorism court on Aug 11 awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in FIR 768/2023 of Shadman police station attack to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others.

OBJECTION: An LHC division bench sought arguments from a federal law officer on office objections raised on an appeal by a man convicted in the Jinnah House attack by a military court.

The registrar office objected to maintainability of the appeal filed by Azram Junaid, who was awarded six-year imprisonment by a military court in the May 9 case. The bench directed the law officer to assist the court on the objections raised by the office.

