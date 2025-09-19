E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Notices on Rashid’s plea against conviction

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:31am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Thursday issued notices to the prosecution on an appeal by former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid against his conviction in a case of May 9 riots.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the appeal, which also sought suspension of the sentence.

The appeal argued that Mr Rashid was implicated in the Shadman police station attack case on political grounds and that the trial court sentenced him to 10 years in jail without examining the facts.

It requested the LHC to set aside the trial court’s verdict and acquit the appellant. It also asked the court to suspend the sentence as an interim relief till a final decision on the appeal. The bench directed the prosecution to produce the record of the case against the appellant within a week.

An anti-terrorism court on Aug 11 awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in FIR 768/2023 of Shadman police station attack to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others.

OBJECTION: An LHC division bench sought arguments from a federal law officer on office objections raised on an appeal by a man convicted in the Jinnah House attack by a military court.

The registrar office objected to maintainability of the appeal filed by Azram Junaid, who was awarded six-year imprisonment by a military court in the May 9 case. The bench directed the law officer to assist the court on the objections raised by the office.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...