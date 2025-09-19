E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Sana rules out BISP role in flood relief sans reform

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Amid calls by the PPP to help flood survivors via the Benazir Income Support Programme, PML-N lea­der Rana Sanaullah called for a complete overhaul of the initiative that provides direct cash stipends to millions of people.

He made these remarks in a TV show hosted by Gharidah Farooqi. Rana Sana, who is also the PM’s aide on political affairs, said the BISP could not be continued in its current form — it either needed to be wrapped up or be completely revamped.

The PML-N leader suggested ‘Benazir Rozgar Scheme’ or ‘Hunarmand Scheme’ would be a more effective way to provide skills and employment opportunities to its beneficiaries instead of a monthly stipend. He said the matter would be discussed in parliament, adding that even some PPP leaders were also in agreement with this proposal.

He claimed the federal government has been spending a huge chunk of money on the BISP, which he believed to be inappropriate due to the current fiscal crunch. Rana Sanaullah said BISP should not be used to help flood victims as its ‘true spirit’ required that the programme help people achieve self-sufficiency instead of merely providing financial assistance.

A BISP official told Dawn that the PM’s aide had made this statement in his personal capacity and no such proposal was being discussed at present.

On the other hand, the BISP, at a meeting, reviewed plans for a secure, transparent, and accessible payment system for beneficiaries.

The initiative aims to make financial assistance more secure, transparent, and easily accessible for millions of BISP beneficiaries across Pakistan, said a statement on Thursday.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has repeatedly urged the government to extend BISP to nearly three million flood-affected families immediately. A similar demand has been expressed by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other prominent party leaders.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

