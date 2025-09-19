E-Paper | September 19, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: India criticises Ford

Published September 19, 2025

NEW DELHI: India today [Sept 18] reacted strongly to recent criticism from United States President Gerald Ford for the declaration of emergency here. A Foreign Office spokesman described the US President’s remarks as amazing and said they had evoked strong feelings among the Indian people.

Reports in the US Press had quoted President Ford as saying: “I think it is really very sad that the 600 million people of India have lost what they had since the mid-1940s … and I think it is a very sad development and I hope that in time there could be a restoration of democratic processes as we know them in the [US].” The Indian [FO] spokesman … criticised the remarks about the internal affairs of a friendly country as not showing due consideration of the issues involved.

[Meanwhile, as reported by the staff correspondent in Hyderabad,] Not a single rupee has been donated by any industrialist, businessman or trader in Hyderabad for relief … of the flood affected people of Sind… . This was disclosed by Sind Minister for Education Mr Pyarali Allana at a Press conference… . He said that the Sindh Chief Minister … had appointed him as in-charge of … relief work for Hyderabad.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

