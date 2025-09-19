From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: More floods feared

LAHORE: Well-equipped police and military patrols scattered all over the flood-affected areas in and around Lahore are standing by in heavy rain tonight [Sept 18] to move into action the moment River Ravi overflows its banks. The Irrigation authorities … express the view that the water level may reach the overflowing point early tomorrow morning. It is, however, learned that after midday today the Makesar Gauge recorded a downward trend in the water level which ... reached the maximum height of 28 feet, that is, one foot less than in the last flood, 12 years ago. Meanwhile the water level in the River Ravi at Shahdara tonight is registering a gradual rise in unceasing rain.

In order not to be caught napping as was the case in the last flood, both civil and military authorities have been feverishly busy since last evening preparing to effectively face the emergency. While large-scale evacuation of civilian population was carried out last night and this morning from the threate­ned areas, rescue parties and medical aid posts were set up at vulnerable points all along the reaches of the river.

