E-Paper | September 19, 2025

AFGHAN POLICY

From the Newspaper Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

AFGHAN POLICY: The army chief has issued a pointed warning to Kabul, not in diplomatic niceties, but in blunt realism, telling the Taliban regime that if it does not act to remove Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries, Pakistan would be compelled to deliver an effective response. Our national security today is unsettled not because of lack of courage on the part of our soldiers or the resilience of our people, but because of the continuation of flawed policies that romanticised proxies and short-term gains in the past. The lesson is quite simple: there can be no more proxies, no more misplaced romanticism, and no more outsourcing of security to militants.

Majid Burfat
Karachi

LAHORE AND CANDLES: Every rain spell in Lahore brings the same tragedy. The system of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) collapses, feeders trip, and people remain stuck in the darkness, with no electricity for hours. This year, too, the blackout lasted several hours. The streets remained flooded and people’s lives came to a standstill. In fact, hospitals struggled, homes became ovens, and children cried in the dark. What is most infuriating is that nothing ever changes. Millions of rupees are spent on temporary repairs, but proper infrastructure upgrades are ignored. The residents are not asking for miracles, only for reliable power. It is shameful that even in this day and age, Lahore becomes a city of candles every time it rains.

Sara Ali
Lahore

ILLEGAL FARMS: The presence of numerous buffalo farms around Lai Nullah in Rawalpindi has become problematic for the public. These farms, set up in residential areas, create nuisance for the area people due to their unsanitary conditions and strong odour of animal waste. These farms leave the dung in the open which affects the environment negatively, and spreads diseases in the area. The district administration should take strict action to shift these illegal farms away from residential areas.

Javed Iqbal
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...