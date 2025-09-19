AFGHAN POLICY: The army chief has issued a pointed warning to Kabul, not in diplomatic niceties, but in blunt realism, telling the Taliban regime that if it does not act to remove Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries, Pakistan would be compelled to deliver an effective response. Our national security today is unsettled not because of lack of courage on the part of our soldiers or the resilience of our people, but because of the continuation of flawed policies that romanticised proxies and short-term gains in the past. The lesson is quite simple: there can be no more proxies, no more misplaced romanticism, and no more outsourcing of security to militants.

Majid Burfat

Karachi

LAHORE AND CANDLES: Every rain spell in Lahore brings the same tragedy. The system of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) collapses, feeders trip, and people remain stuck in the darkness, with no electricity for hours. This year, too, the blackout lasted several hours. The streets remained flooded and people’s lives came to a standstill. In fact, hospitals struggled, homes became ovens, and children cried in the dark. What is most infuriating is that nothing ever changes. Millions of rupees are spent on temporary repairs, but proper infrastructure upgrades are ignored. The residents are not asking for miracles, only for reliable power. It is shameful that even in this day and age, Lahore becomes a city of candles every time it rains.

Sara Ali

Lahore

ILLEGAL FARMS: The presence of numerous buffalo farms around Lai Nullah in Rawalpindi has become problematic for the public. These farms, set up in residential areas, create nuisance for the area people due to their unsanitary conditions and strong odour of animal waste. These farms leave the dung in the open which affects the environment negatively, and spreads diseases in the area. The district administration should take strict action to shift these illegal farms away from residential areas.

Javed Iqbal

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025