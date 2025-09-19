E-Paper | September 19, 2025

New Picasso portrait unveiled at Paris auction house

AFP Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am
EMPLOYEES unveil the painting by Pablo Picasso during its presentation at an auction house.—AFP
PARIS: A previously unknown portrait by Pablo Picasso of one of his lovers was revealed on Thursday after being put up for sale at auction in Paris with a reserve price of eight million euros ($9.5 million).

Entitled “Bust of a Woman With a Flowery Hat”, it depicts Dora Maar, a French photographer, painter and poet who was Picasso’s best-known muse. Painted with oil, the colourful work measuring 80 x 60 centimetres (31 x 24 inches) “is valued at around eight million euros, a reserve price that could soar,” according to Christophe Lucien at Parisian auction house Drouot.

It was painted by Picasso on July 11, 1943, and acquired in August 1944 by a private French collector who is the grandfather of the current anonymous owners. Agnes Sevestre-Barbe, a Picasso specialist present during the unveiling of the work, said it was “unknown to the public and never exhibited, except in the Spanish master’s studio in Paris” during the German occupation of World War II.

She added that it was “quite exceptional and marks a milestone in the history of art and in that of Picasso”. The painting shows Maar with a melancholy but harmonious face, wearing a colourful flowery hat, at a moment when the macho Spanish painter was abandoning her for a younger artist, Francoise Gilot.

Maar was Picasso’s most important model and muse, with some 60 works based on her. She is the subject of his “The Weeping Woman” portraits, and they collaborated on his masterpiece “Guernica”, with Maar photographing the black-and-white anti-war work and Picasso using her images to develop the canvas.

Other famed cubist renderings of Maar include “Portrait of Dora Maar” and “Bust of a Woman”.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

