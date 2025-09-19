E-Paper | September 19, 2025

US battle past Kazakhstan to set up BJK Cup semi-final with Britain

Reuters Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am
EMMA Navarro of the US eyes a return against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva during their Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.—AFP
EMMA Navarro of the US eyes a return against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva during their Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.—AFP

SHENZHEN: The United States stayed on course for a record-extending 19th Billie Jean King Cup crown after Taylor Townsend and Jessica Pegula won the doubles decider to edge out Kazakhstan 2-1 on Thursday and set up a semi-final clash with Britain.

The tie hung in the balance after American Emma Navarro had dramatically saved two match points to outlast Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 2-6 7-6(6), only for an aggressive Elena Rybakina to level matters by dismantling world number seven Pegula 6-4, 6-1.

Kazakhstan, eyeing their first final appearance, then rolled the dice by selecting Rybakina and Putintseva for the decisive doubles clash.

But the Americans — spearheaded by doubles world number one Townsend — had other plans when skipper Lindsay Davenport teamed her up with Pegula.

The US pair survived an early scare when they stared down three break points at 0-40 in their opening service game, but managed to hold serve before seizing control.

While Pegula patrolled the baseline, Townsend proved clinical at the net as both Rybakina and Putintseva dropped serve, helping the Americans pocket the first set.

Although Kazakhstan struck first in the second with an early break, the US broke back immediately and forced a tiebreak which they dominated to seal a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory.

“I haven’t played with Taylor in such a long time, so that was fun to get back playing with her,” said Pegula, a former doubles world number one.

“I always love playing with a lefty. Makes my life a lot easier. I think our games complement each other really well. She’s an amazing doubles player. She could probably play with anybody.”

Britain are also seeking their first BJK Cup title and they cruised past Japan when Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter won their singles matches.

Kartal, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time this year, gave Britain the lead with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Ena Shibahara.

Japan’s hopes of salvaging the tie fell on the shoulders of Moyuka Uchijima but she was no match for Boulter, who wrapped up a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory in 68 minutes.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...