E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Legendary Borg diagnosed with cancer

Reuters Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

STOCKHOLM: Swedish tennis icon Bjorn Borg said he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and will “fight every day like it’s a Wimbledon final”.

The 11-time Grand Slam champion disclosed his diagnosis in his autobiography ‘Heart­beats: A Memoir’, co-written with wife Patricia, saying he underwent surgery in 2024 and is now in remission.

Borg won five successive Wim­bledon titles between 1976-80 as well as six French Open cro­wns, but stunned the sporting world by retiring at the age of 26.

“I spoke to the doctor and he said this is really, really bad,” Borg told the BBC. “He said you have these sleeping cancer cells, it’s going to be a fight in the future. Every six months I go and test myself. I did my last test two weeks ago. It’s a thing I have to live with.”

Borg said doctors discovered the cancer in 2023 despite years of regular check-ups.

“The thing is that you don’t feel anything — you feel good, and then it’s just happened,” said the Swede, who held the world number ranking for 109 weeks. “I hope that I’m going to be OK. I take it day by day, year by year, hopefully.”

Although Borg attempted a brief comeback in 1991, he failed to make a mark on the circuit.

During his prime, Borg shared an intense rivalry with John McEnroe and their battle in the 1980 Wimbledon final is considered one of the greatest ever tennis matches.

“Now I have a new opponent in cancer — one I can’t control,” Borg wrote in his book. “But I’m going to beat it. I’m not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don’t they?”

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...