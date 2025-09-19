E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Mourinho appointed at Benfica as he returns to Portugal

AFP Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

LISBON: Benfica appoi­nted Jose Mourinho as their coach on Thursday, with the Portuguese returning to work in his homeland, 21 years after leaving Porto for Chelsea.

The 62-year-old, who also coa­c­hed Real Madrid and Manch­ester United among other clubs, was sacked by Turkish side Fenerbahce in August after Benfica beat them in the Champions League play-offs.

Mourinho has signed a contract “to run until the end of the 2026/27 season”, Benfica said in a statement, with an option for either party to end the deal at the end of the current campaign.

The two-time European champions sacked Bruno Lage after a shock defeat in their Champions League opener against Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag on Tuesday.

Mourinho will soon face reunions against former sides Chelsea and Porto, in the Champions League on Sept 30 and in the Primeira Liga on Oct 5, respectively.

After starting out his coaching career as an assistant to Bobby Robson and then Louis van Gaal at Barcelona, Mourinho made the step up to head coach at Benfica in September 2000.

He quit after just 11 matches and then, after impressing at Uniao de Leiria, he joined the Eagles’ fierce rivals Porto and guided them to back-to-back league titles and the Champions League crown in 2004.

That set him on the path to a successful career coaching Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid before his fortunes dived after joining Manchester United in 2016.

More modest stints then followed at Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and Fenerbahce.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...