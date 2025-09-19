Pakistan gearing up for India rematch, says captain Salman

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said his team were ready to face India in the next round of the Asia Cup on Sunday after last week’s group-stage match between the arch-rivals ended in acrimony when the Indian side refused to shake hands.

Pakistan beat UAE in their final Group ‘A’ game on Wednesday to advance to the Super Fours stage, where they will also play two teams from Group B in a round robin format.

Bilateral cricket betw­een India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2013 and they play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

“We are ready, we are ready for any challenge,” Salman said after their 41-run victory against UAE. “We just want to play good cricket. If we play good cricket, like we have played in the last few months, I think we’ll be good against any side.”

Fakhar Zaman made 50 but Pakistan’s frontline bat­ters disappointed agai­nst UAE’s modest attack with opener Saim Ayub falling for his third successive duck in the tournament.

Salman acknowledged they had to bat better.

“We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle ord­er,” Salman said. “That’s been a concern and something we need to work on.”

Amid Pakistan’s batting struggles, Shaheen Shah Afridi — the team’s pace spearhead — has emerged as a surprise package with the bat, scoring 33 off 16 against India before hitting an unbeaten 29 off 14 in the Oman match.

Shaheen’s fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf — who himself has shown glimpses off slogging brilliance at times — said the tailenders prepare themselves for times when they are requi­red to deliver with the bat.

“Bowlers have just as much of a role to add runs for the team at the end,” Haris said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday. “No doubt, the way Shaheen performed well in both matches, at the right time, has played a crucial role in the matches.

“If you add 10-15 runs at the end as a bowler, that really boosts the team’s morale a lot, and it creates momentum. The way you go at the end, if you hit two or three boundaries, and then when you come back out to field, a momentum builds up, and you carry it forward from there.”

India had cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan last weekend in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match itself passed without incident, there was no shaking of han­ds between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end. India skipper Suryakumar Yad­av dedicated their win to the armed forces.

The PCB called for mat­ch referee Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal for a code of conduct “violation” and considered withdrawing from the tournament before going ahead with Wednesday’s match.

India and Pakistan could meet for a third time at the tournament if they both reach the Sept 28 final.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025