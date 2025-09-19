E-Paper | September 19, 2025

People protest barbaric treatment of grazing cow

Our Correspondent Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

UMERKOT: A large number of people held a protest demonstration outside the Umerkot Press Club on Thursday against the barbaric treatment meted out to a cow grazing on the farmland near Haji Khalid Village, close to Umerkot.

They said that one leg of the cow was brutally chopped off with repeated blows of axes after the animal strayed into the farmland.

The demonstrators strongly condemned the brutality shown to the animal by the attackers.

Speaking to journalists, they alleged that the caretakers, Saroop alias Sarwan Bajir, Asan Kolhi and Aarib Bheel, attacked the cow with axes upon seeing it grazing on the farmland under their protection.

They demanded action against the attackers under relevant laws.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

