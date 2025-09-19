E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Commissioner asks towns to repair rain-hit roads

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: The city administration on Thursday decided that Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) would earmark their development funds for urgent restoration of the ‘s rain-damaged infrastructure in their respective jurisdiction.

Officials said that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to review the performance of town administrations in property tax collection and measures to stabilise the system of recovery of property tax.

However, they said that the condition of roads ravaged by recent downpours was the focal point of discussion at the meeting, prompting authorities to resolve that TMCs would earmark their development funds for urgent restoration work.

The officials said that TMCs had been directed to channel their resources into these urgent repairs of roads and streets in their respective jurisdictions.

Assistant commissioners briefed the meeting on the condition of roads and streets.

The meeting decided that TMCs would accelerate property tax collection, issue timely challans, and reminders to defaulters, and take legal action against non-payers.

TMCs presented their performance reports on tax collection, with some notable figures.

The meeting emphasised improving tax collection and taking action against defaulters.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...