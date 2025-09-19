Commissioner asks towns to repair rain-hit roads

KARACHI: The city administration on Thursday decided that Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) would earmark their development funds for urgent restoration of the ‘s rain-damaged infrastructure in their respective jurisdiction.

Officials said that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to review the performance of town administrations in property tax collection and measures to stabilise the system of recovery of property tax.

However, they said that the condition of roads ravaged by recent downpours was the focal point of discussion at the meeting, prompting authorities to resolve that TMCs would earmark their development funds for urgent restoration work.

The officials said that TMCs had been directed to channel their resources into these urgent repairs of roads and streets in their respective jurisdictions.

Assistant commissioners briefed the meeting on the condition of roads and streets.

The meeting decided that TMCs would accelerate property tax collection, issue timely challans, and reminders to defaulters, and take legal action against non-payers.

TMCs presented their performance reports on tax collection, with some notable figures.

The meeting emphasised improving tax collection and taking action against defaulters.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025