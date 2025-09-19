E-Paper | September 19, 2025

PAC suspends education officer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday suspended a college education department section officer for exceeding his authority by signing audit working papers instead of the authorised secretary.

The PAC meeting, headed by its Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khurho, also directed the college education secretary to appoint a Grade-19 additional secretary as the department’s focal person for PAC-related matters.

Among those present at the meeting were PAC member Qasim Siraj Soomro and College Education Secretary Shahab Qamar Ansari.

During the session, the committee reviewed the audit reports of the College Education Department’s works services for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

