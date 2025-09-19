E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Protest against ‘siege’ of locality by Hesco

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am
PROTESTERS block Phulelli road in Hyderabad against Hesco’s anti-theft and recovery drive.—Dawn
PROTESTERS block Phulelli road in Hyderabad against Hesco’s anti-theft and recovery drive.—Dawn

HYDERABAD: A large number of men, women and children took to the street to protest against an anti-theft and recovery drive launched by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on Thursday.The protest paralysed life in the entire Phulelli area and forced the Hesco team, escorted by police and Rangers, to put off the drive for the day.

The protesters blocked the main Phulelli road and raised slogans against Hesco. They included a large number of power consumers who were neither bill defaulters nor had they any Hesco dues outstanding against them.

The protesters lit bonfire on the Phulelli Bridge which remained blocked for four hours.

The protesters pointed out that a transformer that had developed some fault was installed in their locality only after eight days of power outage but Hesco team started taking action against consumers in the name of ‘power theft’.

They also lamented that the transformers in the areas where consumers were paying bills had been removed.

They produced copies of paid bills to Hesco staff but the latter paid no attention to them.

The protesters deplored that the Hesco team escorted by police and Rangers personnel removed connections of transformers and detained some consumers in Rehman Town, Islam Nagar, Sardar Khan Colony, Muslim Town and Daal Para.

They claimed that consumers were also harassed by the team, and it looked like a siege of the area where people were not allowed to enter or leave.

The protesters said that the Hesco had paralysed life in the area. They said that policemen trespassed into their houses as if it was an operation against terrorists and criminals

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...