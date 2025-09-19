Protest against ‘siege’ of locality by Hesco

HYDERABAD: A large number of men, women and children took to the street to protest against an anti-theft and recovery drive launched by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on Thursday.The protest paralysed life in the entire Phulelli area and forced the Hesco team, escorted by police and Rangers, to put off the drive for the day.

The protesters blocked the main Phulelli road and raised slogans against Hesco. They included a large number of power consumers who were neither bill defaulters nor had they any Hesco dues outstanding against them.

The protesters lit bonfire on the Phulelli Bridge which remained blocked for four hours.

The protesters pointed out that a transformer that had developed some fault was installed in their locality only after eight days of power outage but Hesco team started taking action against consumers in the name of ‘power theft’.

They also lamented that the transformers in the areas where consumers were paying bills had been removed.

They produced copies of paid bills to Hesco staff but the latter paid no attention to them.

The protesters deplored that the Hesco team escorted by police and Rangers personnel removed connections of transformers and detained some consumers in Rehman Town, Islam Nagar, Sardar Khan Colony, Muslim Town and Daal Para.

They claimed that consumers were also harassed by the team, and it looked like a siege of the area where people were not allowed to enter or leave.

The protesters said that the Hesco had paralysed life in the area. They said that policemen trespassed into their houses as if it was an operation against terrorists and criminals

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025