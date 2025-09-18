From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Bharat recognises ‘Israel’

NEW DELHI: The Government of Bharat have announced their decision to recognise “Israel”, says [news agency]. A Press communique from the External Affairs Ministry said today [Sep 17]: “The Government of Bharat have decided to accord recognition to the Government of ‘Israel’.” By her decision, Bharat joined over 40 nations, including two Muslim countries — Turkey and Iran — which have recognised “Israel”. It was confirmed today that a memorandum had been received recently from the Egyptian Government urging postponement of recognition of “Israel” until “Israel’s” attitude towards the Arab refugee question had been clarified. Bharat has replied to the Egyptian Government giving the reasons for her decision to recognise “Israel”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Lahore,] recent rain in [the city], which is still continuing, may again raise the water-level in the Ravi. There is, however, no cause for alarm as the civil and military authorities are fully alive to the situation and are taking all possible effective measures against any rise in the water, writes a Pakistan Army Observer. — News agencies

