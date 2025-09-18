Misplaced priorities

THE enforcement of new vehicle regis- tration number plates in Sindh has caused unnecessary distress among people, raising serious questions about governance priorities. People are being fined or stopped on the roads by traffic police despite widespread delays in the issuance process.

The push for compliance appears mis-placed when set against the backdrop of far more urgent civic issues the province continues to face. Karachi is particularly suffering from crumbling roads, electricity and gas outages, water shortages and the worsening condition of drainage and sewage system.

Karachi is grappling with challenges that directly impact public welfare. Meanwhile, the rise in street crimes continues to add to public insecurity. These problems demand immediate attention and sustained action.

When authorities focus on symbolic regulations while neglecting basic needs, it fosters public frustration. Such mis-matched governance adds to the mental strain many already experience in a city struggling to meet essential needs.

Instead of imposing financial penalties over a matter that the government itself is struggling to manage, it should first streamline the whole issuance process and introduce helplines and simple, easy-to-use feedback systems.

In a city where resilience has become a survival skill, our priorities must reflect genuine needs of the people, not symbolic compliance.

It is crucial that our policymakers align their actions with the real stakes that continue to burden Karachi’s public every day, ensuring peace, safety, social and economic stability and dignity for all.

Zoha Zia

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025