A GREAT SOUL: The recent death of Haji Mohamed Dal is a very sad news for his loved ones and the residents of Tharparkar alike. He always championed the cause of pluralism in the region. Taking active part in various fields of life, including a number of theatre plays that he directed over the years, like Ram Lila and Anarkali. Besides, he was part of every religious, social initiative in Mithi, establishing schools, seminaries and libraries. A poet and author, he was a proud son of Mithi. The locals will always re-member him during religious and social festivals, while missing the Eid dinner that he used to host for the last 50 years.

Dr Khataumal
Mithi

RECKLESS DRIVERS: Reckless driving has become a menace. It is one of the major causes of road accidents. Many drivers seem to be rather impatient. They are always in a hurry to reach their destinations. Unfortunately, from tanker drivers to motorcyclists, everyone seems to be in a rush, forgetting the principle; better late than never. To cope with this growing issue, public awareness campaigns can help educate drivers about the dangers and dire consequences of one’s careless behaviour on the road. Moreover, strict enforcement of traffic laws, including higher fines and license suspensions, is essential. The government should take appropriate measures to make roads and highways safer for commute.

Kazi Mujtaba
Karachi

TERRIBLE ROADS: The condition of roads in Karachi’s Gulzar-i-Hijri Scheme 33 has been terrible for a long time, but their condition has become unbearable in the wake of recent rains. As such, potholes have now morphed into craters, severely affecting the flow of traffic, and compromising the safety of the commuters and their vehicles. Despite receiving frequent complaints, local authorities have not taken any action. The relevant authorities, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should immediately repair the roads and streets in Gulzar-i-Hijri on a priority basis.

Sarah Sohail
Karachi

