CM launches e-bus project for Wazirabad

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:41am

GUJRAT: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inaugurated Electric Bus Project for Wazirabad.

The chief minister boarded an e-bus from Gakhar Mandi bus stop and was warmly welcomed by people who gathered along the route of the electric bus.

She formally inaugurated the e-bus project and was given a detailed briefing on it.

She was informed that 15 environment-friendly, air-conditioned e-buses will operate on various suburban routes in Wazirabad.

The e-buses have been equipped with Wi-Fi and mobile charging ports on every seat, while for the safety and convenience of women, these each bus has a separate women-only compartment, while CCTV cameras have also been installed to prevent incidents of harassment.

The e-buses routes will included Wazirabad-Alipur Chattha and Wazirabad-Sheikhupura Mor routes. Additionally, three special charging stations have been established in Wazirabad for the e-buses.

Appreciating the initiative, a local said that the e-bus service would also help reduce fatal traffic incidents on the GT Road as people would prefer to travel by these comfortable vehicles instead of using motorcycle-rickshaws and motorbikes.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, PML-N by-poll aspirant from NA-66 (Wazirabad) Bilal Farooq Tarrar, Gujranwala Commissioner Naveed Haider Sheerazi and other senior officials were also present.

Earlier, the police kept the main GT Road near Wazirabad bypass blocked for traffic for around an hour to facilitate the CM’s bus journey, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the national highway.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

