E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Panel activated to monitor supply of vegetables

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has activated a Strategic Management Wing (SMW) in the Price Control and Commodities Management Department to monitor the supply and demand of vegetables and other commodities across the province.

A special committee has also been formed to evaluate the performance of the SMW.

The committee will review the SMW’s recommendations. Furthermore, the team comprising experts in the field of IT, research, food and agriculture and economics will also conduct digital monitoring of global and local markets.

PC&CMD secretary Kiran Khursheed says the SMW will submit recommendations based on seasonal changes and market trends in Punjab to the committee. She said the SMW would work closely with the agriculture department, market committees and field teams to develop a specialised database.

Ms Khursheed said the SMW would provide insights on current market fluctuations and future strategies, as well as work on production, inter-district and provincial transportation and pricing mechanisms for commodities and vegetables in the province.

She said the SMW would also focus on increasing production at the local level and implementing modern models from neighbouring countries. The recommendations of SMW would help in the efforts to rein in artificial shortages and hoarding of essential commodities, she added.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...