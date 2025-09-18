Panel activated to monitor supply of vegetables

LAHORE: The Punjab government has activated a Strategic Management Wing (SMW) in the Price Control and Commodities Management Department to monitor the supply and demand of vegetables and other commodities across the province.

A special committee has also been formed to evaluate the performance of the SMW.

The committee will review the SMW’s recommendations. Furthermore, the team comprising experts in the field of IT, research, food and agriculture and economics will also conduct digital monitoring of global and local markets.

PC&CMD secretary Kiran Khursheed says the SMW will submit recommendations based on seasonal changes and market trends in Punjab to the committee. She said the SMW would work closely with the agriculture department, market committees and field teams to develop a specialised database.

Ms Khursheed said the SMW would provide insights on current market fluctuations and future strategies, as well as work on production, inter-district and provincial transportation and pricing mechanisms for commodities and vegetables in the province.

She said the SMW would also focus on increasing production at the local level and implementing modern models from neighbouring countries. The recommendations of SMW would help in the efforts to rein in artificial shortages and hoarding of essential commodities, she added.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025