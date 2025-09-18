E-Paper | September 18, 2025

PDWP approves Rs16bn schemes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:30am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday granted approval for seven development schemes and a position paper having an estimated cost of Rs16 billion in agriculture, livestock, SHC&ME, and tourism sectors.

The PDWP’s 30th meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf cleared the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project (P-CLAMP) for CDWP at an estimated cost of Rs36.12bn.

The working party approved Chief Minister programmes: Herd Transformation to Enhance Livestock Productivity (Phase I) (estimated cost Rs5.698bn) and Livestock Card (revised) (estimated cost of Rs3.409bn).

The working party approved Livestock Asset Transfer to Rural Women in South Punjab (revised) (estimated cost Rs2bn); construction of Head Office Building of Punjab Healthcare Commission at LDA Avenue, Lahore (estimated cost Rs500 million); expansion of Critical Services (150 ICU beds along with ventilators and essential accessories) in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (estimated cost Rs1bn); master plan for conservation, rehabilitation, improvement, and upgradation of Lahore Museum (estimated cost Rs3.692bn).

It also approved a position paper for the conversion of TB Sanatorium Samli into a 350-bed general hospital, Murree.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Agriculture Department Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Livestock Department Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar; Tourism Department Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D members and other senior officers.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...