PDWP approves Rs16bn schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday granted approval for seven development schemes and a position paper having an estimated cost of Rs16 billion in agriculture, livestock, SHC&ME, and tourism sectors.

The PDWP’s 30th meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf cleared the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project (P-CLAMP) for CDWP at an estimated cost of Rs36.12bn.

The working party approved Chief Minister programmes: Herd Transformation to Enhance Livestock Productivity (Phase I) (estimated cost Rs5.698bn) and Livestock Card (revised) (estimated cost of Rs3.409bn).

The working party approved Livestock Asset Transfer to Rural Women in South Punjab (revised) (estimated cost Rs2bn); construction of Head Office Building of Punjab Healthcare Commission at LDA Avenue, Lahore (estimated cost Rs500 million); expansion of Critical Services (150 ICU beds along with ventilators and essential accessories) in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (estimated cost Rs1bn); master plan for conservation, rehabilitation, improvement, and upgradation of Lahore Museum (estimated cost Rs3.692bn).

It also approved a position paper for the conversion of TB Sanatorium Samli into a 350-bed general hospital, Murree.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Agriculture Department Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Livestock Department Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar; Tourism Department Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D members and other senior officers.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025