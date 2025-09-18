Committee to assess flood damage in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A committee has been formed to assess the damage to houses in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin tehsil for the provision of assistance to the affected families.

The committee has been formed on the instructions of Sargodha Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem and includes revenue additional deputy commissioner as convenor, Kot Momin assistant commissioner as secretary, agriculture deputy director, engineer of the building department, concerned tehsildar/naib tehsildar and a representative of the Pakistan Army if available.

The DC said that the process of assessing damage at the 11 villages that were the most affected should be started on a priority basis. For this purpose, damage assessment teams would immediately visit the villages to ensure timely assistance to the affected families.

He further directed that the assistant commissioner of each sector should coordinate closely with the committee so that the process of damage assessment could be completed in a timely manner.

He said that a detailed survey of partially or completely damaged houses would be conducted and a detailed report would be prepared and sent to the PDMA and other relevant institutions.

Furthermore, the committee has been directed to prepare all survey reports, beneficiary lists and photographic records with transparency so that financial assistance and rehabilitation assistance can be provided to the affected families as per the compensation rules of the PDMA.

ARRESTED: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team arrested a naib qasid red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs20,000 for registration of a complainant’s sales deed.

According to details, Muhammad Sabir, a resident of Karam Khan village of Bhakkar district, allegedly gave Rs20,000 to naib qasid Muhammad Jabbar of Tehsildar Bhakkar for registration of a sales deed.

The naib qasid was arrested during a raid conducted by the Bhakkar ACE team, under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, and claimed to have caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe. Marked notes of Rs20,000 were also recovered from the possession of the accused and he was arrested on the spot.

The anti-corruption team registered a case against the accused for taking bribe and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025