E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Man, two kids injured in gas cylinder blast

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:24am

NAROWAL: Two children and a middle-aged man were seriously injured on Wednesday when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Daska.

A per Rescue 1122 officials, Malik Qaiser, a resident of Mohalla Thatiaran, Daska, was repairing a leaking gas cylinder in his house, when it exploded with a bang.

As a result, Qaiser (52), Junaid (13) and Musa (5) were seriously injured.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene immediately, along with fire-fighters, who extinguished the blaze.

Meanwhile, the medical team shifted the injured persons to the Government Hospital, Daska, after providing them first aid.

The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...