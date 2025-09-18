Man, two kids injured in gas cylinder blast

NAROWAL: Two children and a middle-aged man were seriously injured on Wednesday when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Daska.

A per Rescue 1122 officials, Malik Qaiser, a resident of Mohalla Thatiaran, Daska, was repairing a leaking gas cylinder in his house, when it exploded with a bang.

As a result, Qaiser (52), Junaid (13) and Musa (5) were seriously injured.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene immediately, along with fire-fighters, who extinguished the blaze.

Meanwhile, the medical team shifted the injured persons to the Government Hospital, Daska, after providing them first aid.

The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025