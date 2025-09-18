E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Indonesian ambassador discusses trade potential

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:23am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan is one of the key partners of Indonesia in South Asia with potential of further enhancement in renewable energy, digitalisation, processed food and sustainable industries, said Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Chandra W Sukotjo.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Wednesday, he said that Indonesia was the fourth largest country in terms of population with a GDP of $1.4 trillion. He said that Indonesia was striving to achieve a growth rate of 8pc through industrialisation, infrastructure, energy security, human capital and new economic zones. He appreciated Pakistan’s fast-growing markets and said that trade between the two countries could be enhanced further.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that the current balance of trade was in favour of Indonesia, and its investors should invest in Pakistan to bridge this gap. He said that Pakistan exports to Indonesia were $156 million, which jumped to $505 million in 2024. Similarly, the imports from Indonesia were $3.36bn, which increased to $4.7bn, he said. Mr Bharara said that chamber to chamber relations should be promoted, in addition to exchange of frequent trade delegations. He said that this would help reach the full trade potential between the two countries.

FCCI senior vice president Qaisar Shams Gucha and Farooq Yousaf also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

