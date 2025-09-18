Police arrest suspect who ‘raped’ minor girl

BAHAWALPUR: Mian Channu city police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the suspect who had allegedly raped a three-year-old girl two days ago.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) retired Capt Muhammad Sohail Chaudhury.

According to police, two days ago, three-year old daughter of Waseem, a resident of 67-15/L village, Chhamb Kalan in Mian Channu tehsil, went to buy candies from a shop in the village, where the shopkeeper, ‘A’, allegedly raped the minor girl, and fled the scene, leaving her injured.

The girl’s parents rushed her to Mian Channun THQ Hospital, where doctors referred her to the Children’s Hospital, Multan, given her serious condition.

As per the doctors, the girl is now stable.

Multan RPO formed a committee headed by Khanewal DPO Ismail Kharak to probe the incident and arrest the culprit.

The committee consisted of Mian Channun SDPO Jamshed Akram Bhatti, Kabirwala SDPO Munawar Gujjar, SHOs Mahmood Iqbal, Arsalan Amjad and, Iqbal Shah, besides the Crime Control Department of Khanewal.

The police say that the suspect, a grocery shop owner, was arrested while attempting to flee to Lahore.

DPO Kharak told the media that the case would be investigated on merit.

GAS LINE BURSTS: The central Sui gas pipeline, that was badly damaged by floodwaters near Mauza Bhinda Waince, Jalapur Pirwala, burst on Tuesday night, causing disruption of gas supply to a number of areas in Multan and Bahawalpur districts.

According to Bahwalapur Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials, no loss of human life was reported in the incident. They added that the central gas pipeline did not catch fire.

They say that the pipeline burst with a bang on Tuesday night, suspending the gas supply to many areas of Bahawalpur and Multan districts, including Jalalpur Pirwala.

After the blast, they say, the officials disconnected the gas supply from Uch Sharif transmission station.

The officials say that the affected portion of the pipeline could not be repaired so far due to the accumulation of floodwater around it. They added that the repair work would be started after receding of the floodwater.

FIRE: A fire erupting in a cold storage facility allegedly burnt about 10,000 bags of potatoes worth lakhs of rupees in Ahmedpur East on Wednesday.

According to Ahmedpur East Rescue 1122, the fire-fighters extinguished the fire after two-hour long struggle, during which half of the portion of the cold storage perished.

They said the remainig stock of the potatoes was saved.

GIRL DIES: A girl died after falling from her motorcyclist near Ahmedpur East on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the girl, identified as Alishba (18), was going to Ahmedpur East on her motorcycle when she suddenly fell on the road. She suffered a critical head injury and died on the spot, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025