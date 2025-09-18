E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Police arrest suspect who ‘raped’ minor girl

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:21am

BAHAWALPUR: Mian Channu city police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the suspect who had allegedly raped a three-year-old girl two days ago.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) retired Capt Muhammad Sohail Chaudhury.

According to police, two days ago, three-year old daughter of Waseem, a resident of 67-15/L village, Chhamb Kalan in Mian Channu tehsil, went to buy candies from a shop in the village, where the shopkeeper, ‘A’, allegedly raped the minor girl, and fled the scene, leaving her injured.

The girl’s parents rushed her to Mian Channun THQ Hospital, where doctors referred her to the Children’s Hospital, Multan, given her serious condition.

As per the doctors, the girl is now stable.

Multan RPO formed a committee headed by Khanewal DPO Ismail Kharak to probe the incident and arrest the culprit.

The committee consisted of Mian Channun SDPO Jamshed Akram Bhatti, Kabirwala SDPO Munawar Gujjar, SHOs Mahmood Iqbal, Arsalan Amjad and, Iqbal Shah, besides the Crime Control Department of Khanewal.

The police say that the suspect, a grocery shop owner, was arrested while attempting to flee to Lahore.

DPO Kharak told the media that the case would be investigated on merit.

GAS LINE BURSTS: The central Sui gas pipeline, that was badly damaged by floodwaters near Mauza Bhinda Waince, Jalapur Pirwala, burst on Tuesday night, causing disruption of gas supply to a number of areas in Multan and Bahawalpur districts.

According to Bahwalapur Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials, no loss of human life was reported in the incident. They added that the central gas pipeline did not catch fire.

They say that the pipeline burst with a bang on Tuesday night, suspending the gas supply to many areas of Bahawalpur and Multan districts, including Jalalpur Pirwala.

After the blast, they say, the officials disconnected the gas supply from Uch Sharif transmission station.

The officials say that the affected portion of the pipeline could not be repaired so far due to the accumulation of floodwater around it. They added that the repair work would be started after receding of the floodwater.

FIRE: A fire erupting in a cold storage facility allegedly burnt about 10,000 bags of potatoes worth lakhs of rupees in Ahmedpur East on Wednesday.

According to Ahmedpur East Rescue 1122, the fire-fighters extinguished the fire after two-hour long struggle, during which half of the portion of the cold storage perished.

They said the remainig stock of the potatoes was saved.

GIRL DIES: A girl died after falling from her motorcyclist near Ahmedpur East on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the girl, identified as Alishba (18), was going to Ahmedpur East on her motorcycle when she suddenly fell on the road. She suffered a critical head injury and died on the spot, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...