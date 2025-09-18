E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Bracewell to lead injury-hit NZ in Australia T20s

Reuters Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

MELBOURNE: Michael Bracewell will captain a depleted New Zealand side in the upcoming T20 International series against Australia, with regular skipper Mitchell Santner and several senior players ruled out through injury.

Santner, recovering from abdominal surgery, is targeting a return later in the month against England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Wednesday.

In his absence, Bracewell will lead the side for the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maung­anui, starting on Oct 1.

Explosive opener Finn Allen is sidelined with a foot injury, while pace trio Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), and Will O’Rourke (back), and all-rounder Glenn Phillips (groin) are also unavailable.

Top batter Kane William­son is skipping the series, NZC said earlier in the week.

Despite the setbacks, New Zealand’s pace stocks have been bolstered by the return of Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears.

Jamieson missed the Zimbabwe tour for the birth of his first child, while Sears returns from a side injury for the Chappell-Hadlee series.

They join Matt Henry, world number one T20 bowler Jacob Duffy, and Canterbury quick Zak Foulkes in the seam attack.

Bracewell, who has led New Zealand to six wins in 10 T20Is, is aiming to reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy for New Zealand for the first time since 2016.

“It’s a great way to start the summer,” Bracewell said in an NZC statement. “The rivalry is massive, and were motivated to bring the trophy home.”

Young batter Bevon Jacobs retains his spot after an unbeaten 44 on debut in Zimbabwe, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who recently became the third men’s player to reach 150 T20I wickets, will feature as the sole specialist slow bowler.

The series marks 20 years since the first ever men’s T20I and will be played entirely at the Bay Oval.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

