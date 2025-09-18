E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Brentford, Palace survive penalty shoot-outs to reach League Cup last 16

AFP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

LONDON: Brentford and Crystal Palace survived League Cup penalty shoot-outs to reach the last 16 as giant-killers Grimsby Town extended their fairytale run on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Keith Andrews’ Brentford drew 1-1 with Aston Villa before winning 4-2 on penalties in west London, while Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by second tier Millwall prior to their 4-2 victory in the shoot-out.

Harvey Elliott, signed on deadline day on loan from Liverpool, scored Villa’s first goal of the season on his full debut thanks to an error from Bees goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

But after Aaron Hickey scored a spectacular equaliser for Brentford, Valdimarsson made amends by saving from John McGinn and Matty Cash in the shoot-out.

Mikkel Damsgaard rolled in the winning penalty as Brentford advanced to add to the problems for Villa boss Unai Emery, whose side draw a blank in their first four Premier League matches.

At Selhurst Park, FA Cup holders Palace survived a scare after Camiel Neghli and Josh Coburn missed golden opportunities to put Millwall ahead.

Palace defender Chris Richards netted with a close-range strike in the 72nd minute when Millwall were unable to clear a corner.

The Lions equalised through Ryan Leonard’s glancing header in stoppage-time before Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta produced a candidate for miss of the season when he somehow blazed wide from six yards.

The south London derby turned Palace’s way in the shoot-out as debutant goalkeeper Walter Benitez saved spot-kicks from Tristan Crama and Aidomo Emakhu.

Meanwhile, fourth tier Grimsby reached the League Cup fourth round for the first time in 24 years with a 1-0 win at Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Jaze Kabia headed the 49th minute winner from a corner as Grimsby extended their run in the competition following a stunning penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United in the previous round.

The Mariners, riding high in League Two after losing only one of their first eight matches, added Wednesday to their list of scalps with a composed display.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...