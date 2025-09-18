E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Ukraine reach BJK Cup semi-finals for first time

AFP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

SHENZHEN: Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time with gritty performances from Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk against Spain on Wednesday.

Svitolina defeated Paula Badosa 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 to wrap up the quarter-final tie for Ukraine in the women’s team competition.

Kostyuk beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 earlier in the day in Shenzhen.

The Ukrainians will now take on defending champions Italy on Friday.

“I had to really dig deep for this win,” said Svitolina, the world number 13. “I’m super-pleased with the team performance, not only my performance today, because you know it takes a lot of people.

“All the guys here in the tracksuits of Ukraine, and the crowd as well made it really special for us today.”

Britain face Japan in the quarter-finals on Thursday while the US take on Kazakhstan.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

