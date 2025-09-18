PTI backs civil society’s demands

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced full support for the “basic public rights” demands of a civil society alliance and urged the government to form a judicial commission of senior judges to investigate the alleged “cipher” controversy.

The opposition party also advised the government to legislate an end to elite privileges in Azad Kashmir, pledging its support for such measures.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by PTI regional president and former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Held at the Islamabad residence of chief organiser Chaudhry Hameed Pothi, the meeting was attended by party legislators, governing body members, and divisional and district presidents. Some office-bearers participated via video link.

The huddle came a day after a private TV channel aired reports claiming access to a “classified diplomatic cable” from India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, dated September 2, 2023— a disclosure that followed just hours after the channel broadcast an interview with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

The two-page document purportedly detailed a five-hour meeting with leaders of the UK-based Kashmir National Party (UKPNP), instructing them to stage rallies and campaigns in Azad Kashmir over issues such as electricity bills, lawlessness, and economic hardship ahead of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Haq convened an All-Parties Conference (APC) at Kashmir House, Islamabad, attended by regional heads of coalition partners PPP and PML-N as well as smaller parties — but not the PTI.

According to an official press release issued on Wednesday, the APC participants termed the leaked document a “cipher,” declaring it proof of India’s involvement in attempts to destabilise AJK.

They condemned what they called a “heinous conspiracy”, pledged to resist any effort to disrupt peace, and vowed to continue addressing public grievances.

The APC also rejected the authority of any forum or pressure group ‘created with Indian facilitation’ to make decisions on matters of public interest — a veiled reference to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has announced a statewide lockdown on September 29 to press for its charter of demands.

The APC further announced a public outreach campaign from September 21 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s armed forces. The first rally will be held in Rawalakot on Sunday, followed by another in Bagh on Monday, with leaders of all parties addressing the gatherings.

Interestingly, there was no immediate word from the government of Pakistan, particularly the Foreign Office, on the claims being made in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad.

At its own meeting, the PTI accused the ruling coalition of triggering the ongoing political crisis in the state and demanded a judicial commission to investigate the alleged “cipher”.

The party also called on the government to immediately resume talks with JKJAAC and implement the three agreements and five notifications previously signed with it.

The meeting criticised recent government actions that, it said, created the impression of encouraging violence in AJK, while also advising JKJAAC to guard against “disruptive elements misusing the peaceful movement for their own designs”.

Mr Niazi announced that he was willing to surrender his own perks as a former prime minister and urged the government to legislate the abolition of official privileges, pledging PTI’s support for such a move.

Expressing grave concern over the situation, he said the PML-N and PPP coalition had lost public trust.

“PTI stands with the people and will not compromise on their rights. The present hybrid regime is responsible for this crisis and must avoid pushing the state into chaos. Dialogue, not force, is the way forward,” he asserted.

On the issue of refugee constituencies in Pakistan, the meeting called for a broader dialogue encompassing constitutional, legal, financial, administrative, judicial, and Kashmir-related aspects.

The meeting also termed the continued non-appointment of a Chief Election Commissioner in AJK a “serious mockery of the Constitution” and demanded the post be immediately filled in consultation with the leader of the opposition from PTI to ensure transparency in the next polls.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025