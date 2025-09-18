E-Paper | September 18, 2025

People complain of traffic chaos, Raja Bazaar closure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

RAWALPINDI: Traffic mismanagement, closure of Raja Bazaar and lack of police patrolling were the main public concerns raised during open courts allowing the public to directly interact with the city police officer (CPO) and chief traffic officer (CTO) to discuss problems and share suggestions – held at the City Traffic Police Headquarters and Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani organised open courts at Cantt Police Station and City Traffic Headquarters on Wednesday.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, SP Pothohar, SP Headquarters, SDPO Cantt, SHOs and investigation officers were also present. Civil society members, Anjuman Tajran and other citizens participated in large numbers and discussed their problems, mostly related to traffic, while also presenting suggestions.

The CPO took note of the citizens’ issues and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that immediate resolution of citizens’ problems at police stations should be ensured. He stressed that service delivery, merit and the supremacy of law must be maintained at all costs.

Citizens and members of Anjuman Tajran highlighted traffic problems, particularly the closure of roads in Raja Bazaar, which they said had badly affected their businesses.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

