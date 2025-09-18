Gilani calls on welfare organisations to provide relief to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has appealed to national and international humanitarian and welfare organisations for urgent relief and rehabilitation support for the flood-affected people of South Punjab.

He emphasised the need for immediate assistance and timely rehabilitation, stressing that flood-stricken districts are facing alarming challenges. He warned that stagnant floodwaters have created conditions conducive to the outbreak of epidemic diseases, making medical aid, medicines, and equipment an urgent requirement.

He further underlined that affected families are also experiencing an acute shortage of food supplies and essential commodities, which calls for swift national and global cooperation.

Meanwhile, political consultations continued at President House.Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and newly-elected Senator Rana Sanaullah met with the acting president. During the meeting, the overall political landscape of the country, the law and order situation and parliamentary matters were discussed in detail.

In a separate meeting, Central Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Humayun Khan called on the acting president and briefed him on the party’s ongoing political activities and organisational matters.

Mr Gilani reiterated that public welfare, democratic stability and national unity were the cornerstones for overcoming challenges Pakistan faced. He urged all political parties and institutions to work collectively for the resolution of people’s problems and for the country’s progress and development.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025