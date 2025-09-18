E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Gilani calls on welfare organisations to provide relief to flood victims

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has appealed to national and international humanitarian and welfare organisations for urgent relief and rehabilitation support for the flood-affected people of South Punjab.

He emphasised the need for immediate assistance and timely rehabilitation, stressing that flood-stricken districts are facing alarming challenges. He warned that stagnant floodwaters have created conditions conducive to the outbreak of epidemic diseases, making medical aid, medicines, and equipment an urgent requirement.

He further underlined that affected families are also experiencing an acute shortage of food supplies and essential commodities, which calls for swift national and global cooperation.

Meanwhile, political consultations continued at President House.Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and newly-elected Senator Rana Sanaullah met with the acting president. During the meeting, the overall political landscape of the country, the law and order situation and parliamentary matters were discussed in detail.

In a separate meeting, Central Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Humayun Khan called on the acting president and briefed him on the party’s ongoing political activities and organisational matters.

Mr Gilani reiterated that public welfare, democratic stability and national unity were the cornerstones for overcoming challenges Pakistan faced. He urged all political parties and institutions to work collectively for the resolution of people’s problems and for the country’s progress and development.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...