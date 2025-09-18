Four policemen injured in Bannu terror attacks

LAKKI MARWAT/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/KHYBER: Four police officials were injured in terrorist attacks in Bannu, while four civilians were injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Lower South Waziristan district early on Wednesday.

Also, a terrorist was killed in a clash with security personnel in Wanda Rehmana area of Lakki Marwat.

Meanwhile, an abducted member of a peace committee was gunned down by terrorists in the restive Tirah valley on Wednesday.

The police told Dawn that four of their personnel got injured in terrorist attacks on a police station and a police post in the Miryan and Mazanga areas in Bannu district late on Tuesday.

A police official said that terrorists launched the attack on the police station in the Miryan area, prompting police to retaliate.

Four civilians hurt in Waziristan as security forces, terrorists trade fire

He said that the assailants used advanced weapons and rocket launchers and tried to enter the police station’s premises but faced resistance from the personnel.

“Our men fought bravely and forced terrorists to flee,” he claimed.

The official said an additional police force led by DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi and backed by armoured personnel carriers also showed up and took part in the gunfight.

He also said that the police repulsed another terrorist attack on a police post in the Mazanga area of the district.

“After the police station attack was thwarted, terrorists tried to capture the police post but our brave men foiled their bid,” he said.

The official said terrorists surrounded the post and used light and heavy weapons but failed to enter it.

“The district police chief along with reinforcements reached the place to assist the police engaged in fighting terrorists,” he said.

The official said four police officials were injured in the intense exchange of fire with terrorists and were shifted to the district headquarters hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

Later, RPO Sajjad Khan along with senior police officials inquired after the injured policemen at the DHQ Hospital.

He said such cowardly acts by terrorists couldn’t shatter the police’s strong resolve against the menace.

“We [police] are capable of effectively dealing with all challenges and protecting public life and property,” he said.

The regional police chief said the sacrifices of police officials in the war on terror won’t go to waste.

KILLED: A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Wanda Rehmana area of Lakki Marwat district.

A police official said on Wednesday that the incident took place in a remote rural area in the limits of the Saddar police station.

He said security forces were patrolling the area when a group of terrorists attacked them, triggering a fierce gun battle.

“During an intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed. His accomplices managed to flee,” he said.

CIVILIANS INJURED: Four civilians, including women and children, suffered injuries during crossfire between security forces and terrorists in Lower South Waziristan district early on Wednesday.

The security forces carried out an operation in the Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil, targeting suspected terrorist hideouts with helicopter shelling.

Sources said the aerial strikes were followed by an intense exchange of fire between the security personnel and terrorists.

They said police officials, two women and two children suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Wana. The armed men fled after the clashes.

Medical superintendent at DHQ Hospital Wana Dr Jan Mohammad told Dawn that all injured civilians were under treatment with their condition being out of danger.

He said the hospital provided the injured with the best possible care.

Residents said a mosque in the vicinity also suffered damage due to shelling and firing. They said the “sudden” operation created panic, disrupting life.

Political and social leaders urged the federal government and security forces to take immediate and concrete measures to effectively restore peace in the region to the relief of residents.

Meanwhile, terrorists killed an abducted member of a “so-called peace committee” in the restive Tirah valley on Wednesday.

Local sources said the bullet-riddled body of Zawtha Khan was found near the Bar Bagh Markaz.

They said terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan abducted Zawtha Khan, an activist of the recently-formed Junudul Khyber, from his home in Shamshay Kali of Malakdinkhel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Junudul Khyber, an armed group of local youth, was formed a few months ago following a surge in the armed activities of banned terrorist groups in Tirah. However, none of its activists has come out in the open.

Tribal elders from Bar Qambarkhel and Malakdinkhel had distanced themselves from the group, insisting they will not raise any peace committee or a tribal Lashkar to fight terrorist groups in the valley.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025