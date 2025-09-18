E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Nation holds forces in high esteem: CM

APP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that entire nation holds sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism in high esteem.

He expressed these views during his visit to the residence of Pakistan Army officer Major Adnan Aslam, who was martyred in an incident of terrorism in Bannu a few days ago.

Mr Gandapur expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter, and prayed for patience and strength for the family. He paid tribute to Major Aslam’s sacrifice for the nation.

The chief minister said he stood with the family in their grief, adding that Major Adnan Aslam bravely confronted terrorists and that the entire nation was proud of such valiant sons.

He said that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for peace in the country, and that the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the forces in the fight against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

