Two shot dead at Lakki car showroom

A Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

LAKKI MARWAT: Two people were killed and another was injured at a car showroom in the Serai Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday, the police said.

They said that Naseem Khan, a resident of Serai Naurang, along with relatives and friends, was sitting in his car trading centre when a man, Mohsin came there and opened fire with a pistol, killing Naseem, 30, and Sajjad Ali, 36, a resident of Charsadda, on the spot.

They said that Naseem’s companion, Arifullah was injured in the attack. The police said that Misal Khan, father of the deceased, and his brother, Yaseen Khan escaped the firing attack.

The police said that the bodies and the injured were immediately transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, from where the injured Arifullah was referred to a hospital in Bannu.

A case was registered against the suspected killer under relevant sections of law in the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

