Mansehra flea market fire guts nine shops

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

MANSEHRA: Nine shops were gutted and goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes after a massive fire ripped through the flea market here on Wednesday.

“It was a huge blaze which our personnel, along with locals, managed to extinguish after hours of hectic efforts. Most of the affected shops dealt in shoes, clothes, quilts, curtains, and other household items,” Rescue 1122 district emergency officer Abrar Ali told reporters.

Witnesses said the fire was triggered by short-circuit at a clothing shop and quickly engulfed the entire market.

Shopkeepers, locals, and rescuers rushed to the scene, safely evacuating stranded people as no loss of life was reported. “If we had not brought the blaze under control in time, it could have spread to nearby residential areas and adjoining markets and around 200 shops,” Mr Ali said.

Five fire tenders, three from Rescue 1122 and two from the tehsil municipal administration, participated in the operation.

Traders said the fire caused them financial losses worth millions of rupees.

They complained had the firefighting teams arrived a little earlier, the damage could have been minimised.

JUDICIAL COMPLEX: District and sessions judge Sadia Arshad on Wednesday announced that reconstruction of Balakot Judicial Complex building, which collapsed in the 2005 earthquake, would begin within a week.

“We laud the judges and lawyers’ fraternity who have continued working in prefabricated shelters under very difficult conditions. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier approved Rs300 million for the project, but as the building required earthquake-resistant design, Rs500 million was needed, which delayed its reconstruction,” she said while speaking at a lawyers’ function in Balakot.

Ms Sadia said now Rs500 million had been approved and the groundbreaking ceremony will be held soon.

The judge said another reason for the delay was the restrictions on concrete constructions near the red zone, which has now been lifted. “The judicial complex will be rebuilt within the stipulated period,” she said.

The district judge also announced a water filtration plant, library books, crockery sets, and a solar system for the tehsil bar association.

Balakot tehsil bar association president Sardar Mohammad Ashfaq Advocate, general secretary Aziz Ahmad Khan Advocate, and senior lawyers Sardar Abdul Rasheed Advocate and Dildar Ahmad Khan Lughmani Advocate also addressed the gathering.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

