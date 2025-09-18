E-Paper | September 18, 2025

LG representatives say can’t deliver sans powers and funds

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: In line with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local government representatives in South Waziristan Lower have also raised their voice for powers and funds.

The Wana Councillors’ Alliance staged a large protest demonstration in Wana the other day, where dozens of elected neighbourhood and village council chairmen participated.

The protesters carried placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

Addressing the gathering, speakers demanded that elected representatives be granted full powers under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2019 so that public issues could be resolved effectively at the grassroots level.

They argued that if the provincial government took practical steps to empower local bodies, basic problems of the people could be addressed in a timely manner and genuine relief could be provided.

The speakers criticised the delay in release of funds for development projects, saying that the work on welfare schemes had come to a standstill. They maintained that the past two years had been wasted in inactivity, causing direct harm to the public. The councillors further demanded that the tenure of local bodies be extended by at least two years to allow completion of the ongoing schemes.

The leaders of the alliance stressed that their struggle would continue until they were granted their constitutional and legal powers. They said their movement would remain peaceful but effective, adding that no compromise would be made on the people’s mandate. According to them, empowering local representatives was essential for the continuity of democracy and the resolution of public problems.

During the protest, Qambar Abbas, president of the Wana Councillors’ Alliance, and chairman Maulana Naik Mohammad Wazir strongly criticised the provincial government. They noted that while the government repeatedly referred to “Khan’s vision,” it continued to deprive local bodies of their powers. This, they argued, reflected incompetence and double standards on the part of the authorities.

The leaders called upon the provincial government to take immediate and practical measures for empowering local government representatives.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...