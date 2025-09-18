LG representatives say can’t deliver sans powers and funds

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: In line with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local government representatives in South Waziristan Lower have also raised their voice for powers and funds.

The Wana Councillors’ Alliance staged a large protest demonstration in Wana the other day, where dozens of elected neighbourhood and village council chairmen participated.

The protesters carried placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

Addressing the gathering, speakers demanded that elected representatives be granted full powers under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2019 so that public issues could be resolved effectively at the grassroots level.

They argued that if the provincial government took practical steps to empower local bodies, basic problems of the people could be addressed in a timely manner and genuine relief could be provided.

The speakers criticised the delay in release of funds for development projects, saying that the work on welfare schemes had come to a standstill. They maintained that the past two years had been wasted in inactivity, causing direct harm to the public. The councillors further demanded that the tenure of local bodies be extended by at least two years to allow completion of the ongoing schemes.

The leaders of the alliance stressed that their struggle would continue until they were granted their constitutional and legal powers. They said their movement would remain peaceful but effective, adding that no compromise would be made on the people’s mandate. According to them, empowering local representatives was essential for the continuity of democracy and the resolution of public problems.

During the protest, Qambar Abbas, president of the Wana Councillors’ Alliance, and chairman Maulana Naik Mohammad Wazir strongly criticised the provincial government. They noted that while the government repeatedly referred to “Khan’s vision,” it continued to deprive local bodies of their powers. This, they argued, reflected incompetence and double standards on the part of the authorities.

The leaders called upon the provincial government to take immediate and practical measures for empowering local government representatives.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025