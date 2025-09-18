Girl murdered over petty dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 14-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her brother over a domestic dispute in Gara Norung Sherokohna village, in the jurisdiction of Dera Town police station, police said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the suspect, identified as Imran Baloch, grew enraged after his younger sister Shumaila Bibi left the family’s livestock in the open under the sun instead of moving them to the shade. In a fit of anger, he attacked her with an axe.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025