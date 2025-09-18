E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Girl murdered over petty dispute

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 14-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her brother over a domestic dispute in Gara Norung Sherokohna village, in the jurisdiction of Dera Town police station, police said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the suspect, identified as Imran Baloch, grew enraged after his younger sister Shumaila Bibi left the family’s livestock in the open under the sun instead of moving them to the shade. In a fit of anger, he attacked her with an axe.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...