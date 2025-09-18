Varsity employees continue strike against vice-chancellor

LOWER DIR: The protest of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal employees against the vice chancellor continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as the faculty and staff staged a sit-in outside the VC’s office and announced a complete boycott of academic and administrative activities.

Wearing black armbands, the faculty members, administrative staff and employees of the university’s public school marched inside the campus before setting up a protest camp. They vowed to continue their agitation until the acceptance of their charter of demands.

The leaders of the Academic Staff Association and Mass Welfare Association told protesters that the faculty would boycott classes, administrative offices would remain closed, and the university transport services would be suspended.

The employees alleged that they had not been granted promotions since 2020 and their medical bills were not approved. They claimed that faculty members had been appointed to the administrative posts while administrators were holding faculty positions.

They also accused the administration for imposing Rs100,000 and Rs50,000 fines on students supporting their demands, and said that the research grant allocated to the university had been withheld, resulting in the closure of laboratories and the research centre.

Meanwhile, a local jirga of elders met at the university’s guesthouse to review the situation. Briefing the media afterwards, Malik Ziaur Rehman said the elders had made repeated efforts to mediate but the matter had now turned serious. The jirga demanded immediate transfer of the VC to save the institution.

The vice chancellor, however, told local journalists that the issues could be resolved through dialogue and warned that groupings and political pressure were not in the university’s interest.

BLIND MURDER CASES: The police claimed to have solved two blind murder cases by arresting key suspects, including the wife of one of the victims.

The district police officer, Abdul Salam Khalid, told reporters that Balambat police had traced the killers of 51-year-old Saudi returnee Hanifullah, who was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Hajiabad on September 10. Despite no eyewitnesses or direct evidence, the investigators used modern scientific methods to uncover the motive, a domestic disputes.

The victim’s wife and her accomplices confessed to the crime during interrogation, while the motorcycle and the car used in the killing were also recovered. The police said more arrests were expected.

In another case, Lal Qila police traced and arrested Suhail Ahmad, son of Rehmani Gul, of Bagh Maidan, in connection with the murder of 15-year-old ninth-grader Salar Khan, who was killed while collecting firewood in Pantolo Jalaluddin mountain on September 6. The police also recovered the murder weapon — a pistol with its magazine. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025