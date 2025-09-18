Another policeman martyred in ‘targeted attack’

KARACHI: Another policeman was martyred in the metropolis on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to six during the current year, officials said.

West-Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch told Dawn that Police Constable Saddam Husain was targeted by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-i-Maymar.

He said the victim was a guard of PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, who lives in Gulshan-i-Maymar. He said after ending his duty he was heading to his quarters in the Gulshan-i-Maymar police station when his motorbike developed some fault.

The DIG said that the constable, who was in police uniform, reached a mechanic where four assailants travelling in a car emerged, fired at him and fled. He died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was single and originally hailed from Jacobabad.

The DIG said that it appeared to be a targeted killing incident. He said this was the first killing of a policeman in the West Zone.

However, Saddam became the sixth policeman who had been gunned down in the metropolis since January. All the cases are being investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025