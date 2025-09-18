E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Police remand of suspected serial rapist extended for three more days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday extended the police remand of the suspected serial rapist for a further three days in cases pertaining to the sexual assault of minor girls.

Investigating Officer (IO) Sajjad Ali brought the suspect, under tight security with his face covered with a chador, before Judicial Magistrate (South) Sagar Khan Abro after the completion of his initial remand.

The rape survivors and their parents were also present within the court premises.

The IO stated in court that the suspect had been nominated in at least six rape cases and had allegedly confessed to the crime before the police.

Statements of minor survivors to be recorded today

He added that the suspect’s custody was required to record the statements of the minor girl survivors under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the magistrate concerned.

Meanwhile, another IO, Sohaib, informed the court that a separate case had been registered against the suspect at the Defence police station under Section 11/3 of the Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act.

The officer said the police had raided a rented house where the suspect was living and found that he had been residing there without any tenancy agreement, which constituted an offence under the Act.

He added that a case had also been lodged against the house owner, who had yet to be arrested.

After hearing both IOs and the state prosecutor, the court extended the physical custody of the suspect for a further three days and directed that he be produced at the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that after obtaining the suspect’s physical custody, IO Sajjad moved an application before Judicial Magistrate (South) Kalsoom Mustafa Sahto, seeking permission to record the statements of four survivor girls.

The court allowed the application and fixed Thursday (today) for recording the statements, which are to be recorded in the presence of the suspect.

According to police, the suspect came to Qayyumabad in 2016 and started luring and trapping children around 2019. He first opened a grocery shop, and then a juice cart.

The police said that the matter came to the authorities’ attention after one of his alleged victims managed to obtain a USB drive from the suspect. The victim then took the USB to a video shop for the purpose of downloading music onto it, but the shop owner detected the presence of explicit content on the drive and informed area residents, who apprehended the suspect and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...