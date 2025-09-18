Murad wants to make Karachi ‘a truly inclusive city’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his vision is to make Karachi a truly inclusive city where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

He said this while inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (CEDI) in Korangi on Wednesday.

“The establishment of CEDI in Korangi is a step toward that vision. It is a mini-inclusive city that brings together rehabilitation, skills, employment, and assistive technology for persons with disabilities under one roof. Through strong public-private partnerships, we are transforming systemic gaps into opportunities, ensuring that no person with a disability is left behind in our journey of progress,” he said.

Spread over 34,000 square feet, the facility includes a wheelchair manufacturing unit, IT and textile training labs, industrial stitching rooms, packaging workshops, culinary and beautician programs, as well as rehabilitation services for neurodiverse individuals.

The centre is run by the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP), in a strategic partnership with the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPD).

CM inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion in Korangi

Touring the centre, the chief minister interacted with trainees, including children with hearing and visual impairments engaged in IT and creative works, women learning beauty skills, and youth being trained in cooking and textile manufacturing.

During his visit, differently-abled people requested the chief minister to facilitate obtaining of driving licences for those trained to operate rickshaws.

On the spot, Mr Shah summoned DIG Driving Licence Branch Younus Chandio and directed him to conduct professional driving tests at the centre and issue licences to those who qualify.

The CM personally took a short rickshaw ride with one of the drivers and praised their skills. “They are good drivers. Complete the formalities and issue them licences,” he instructed.

With the CEDI, for the first time in Pakistan, persons with disabilities will have access to a comprehensive one-stop facility where rehabilitation, skills development, employment pathways and assistive devices manufacturing are integrated under one roof.

The CEDI Korangi is set to impact over 5,000 individuals per year, with a focus on underserved communities in District South and Korangi.

The facility provides specialised therapeutic support, market-relevant vocational training, inclusive employment pathways in the textile sector and a dedicated production unit for wheelchairs and assistive devices which create both solutions and livelihoods.

Relief package for farmers

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that the provincial government had already rolled out a comprehensive relief package for the beleaguered farming community hit by floods.

“We’ll go to any lengths to shield our farmers,” he vowed.

The chief minister said that the provincial government remained steadfastly supportive of farmers affected by the floods, adding that farmers had suffered enormous losses due to the floods, and a solution must be devised.

“We will assist our farmers in every possible manner,” he said, while also endorsing the federal government’s decision to seek aid from the United Nations.

The CM warned that without a full-fledged agricultural emergency, the country could face a wheat shortage after December-January.

“Last year, because farmers were denied fair prices, wheat output dropped by 20 per cent. If this trend continues, the crisis will deepen,” he added.

He said that agricultural taxation would need to be reviewed: “We cannot abolish taxes on farmers entirely, but we will ensure that our revenue targets are met,” he added.

Mr Shah said that the provincial government had taken prompt precautionary measures in view of the floods. “Thank God, the flood peak at Guddu Barrage has begun to recede, although Sukkur Barrage is still experiencing high flows which are expected to decrease soon. The KK Bund, Shank Bund, and Torhi Bund remain safe,” he said.

The chief minister said that Kotri Barrage would receive peak flows in the next seven to 10 days, and teams were already deployed downstream to manage the situation.

Acknowledging the collective response to the flood emergency, he said, “We had anticipated inflows of 0.8 to 1.1 million cusecs, but by the grace of Almighty Allah, everything is so far under control. I am grateful to all departments, individuals, and the media for playing their role.”

While reaffirming the provincial government’s dedication to restoring law and order, he said that the police operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas had commenced well before the floods. “A comprehensive meeting was held a month ago, followed by a review yesterday, and another session will take place next week. We are working steadily towards our targets,” he said.

Mr Shah also highlighted governance challenges in Karachi, where multiple authorities, including towns, industrial areas, cantonments, KPT, and CAA, operate separately.

“Despite this fragmentation, the responsibility lies with us, the government, and we will resolve the city’s problems,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025