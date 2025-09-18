Some of the artworks displayed at the exhibition. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: It is believed that it’s easier to be wise in hindsight. One looks back and one either feels proud of the decisions one’s made in life or resents the actions one’s taken having devastating results. Either way, recollecting the days gone by cannot bring back the exact incidences and occurrences that one has been involved in. Is it worthwhile to mull over them, though? It is.

A group exhibition titled Material Memory,which will conclude at the Chawkandi Art Gallery on Friday, homes in on this intriguing subject through the works of participating artists Arslan Farooqi, Asad Nizamani, Fayyaz Baloch, Marjan Baniasadi, Mirza Zeeshan and Sajid Khan.

The gallery, celebrating its 40 years in existence, puts the crux of the exhibition in the following words: “The works investigate the shaping of the human condition by both what we inherit and what we create. Through their distinctive practices, the artists explore memory, the weight of lived experience, and forms, natural and man-made. They reflect on the imprint of experience on our lives and how we navigate in the face of chaos.”

Notice the emphasis on ‘experience’. Poet William Blake has presented experience as the opposite of ‘innocence’ in the sense that the latter finds it difficult to exist once the former is gained, sometimes even to its detriment. Interestingly, these two extremely important aspects of life are mutually reinforcing. Even with the loss of innocence related to life’s vagaries — that is, as one grows older and faces all sorts of things which can enrich or debilitate — the quest for going back to that time of incorruptibility remains.

The six artists tell stories in that connection with varying degrees of intensity highlighting themes such as reckoning, distance, trauma, efficacy of material objects and reliability on memory. The common thread: memory. It is difficult to talk about their artworks individually, since there are 30 of them, it would suffice to say that it’s a show worth visiting, for sure.

