Patient safety in neonatal care, paediatrics emphasised

KARACHI: Speakers at a programme held on Wednesday at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) underscored the need for collective efforts — by families, medical experts and communities at large — to ensure patient safety at levels of care.

The event was held in connection with World Patient Safety Day 2025 at SIUT Mariyam Bashir Dawood Children Hospital. This year, the day is dedicated to ensuring safe care for every newborn and child, with a special focus on those from birth to nine years of age.

At the SIUT, the day featured a series of engaging activities for children with cardiac and urological ailments, members of their families and caregivers. They shared real-life stories, highlighting how small, everyday steps in clinical practice and family involvement can make a big difference in saving lives and preventing harm.

Speaking at the well-attended event, experts stressed that it was not only a professional duty but also a moral imperative to protect patient’s dignity and provide them with quality healthcare.

The experts highlighted vulnerability of children especially those with congenital ailments, while emphasising that strengthening patient safety in paediatrics and neonatal care was critical to reducing preventable deaths under the age of five.

They called for urgent attention to act early and consistently to prevent harm throughout childhood, and yield benefits across the life course.

They also drew attention to areas such as safe childbirth, newborn care, medication safety, infection prevention and the importance of nutrition and rehabilitation.

