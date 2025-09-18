Three women drown in pond

THATTA: Three women drowned in a pond filled with rainwater near Jherk, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the victims, who belonged to the village of Arbab Bhai Khan Babbar, were identified Ghazala, Mehak, and Pathani.

They were filling water from a pond located near the railway station in a hilly area when one of them slipped and fell into the water. The other two tried to save her and drowned.

Villagers rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve the body of Pathani. They also pulled out Ghazala and Mehak in an unconscious state and immediately shifted them to the Taluka Hospital in Kotri, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025