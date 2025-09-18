Sindh govt launches farmer training to combat climate change, increase produce

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched a farmer training initiative to help combat climate change and increase per-acre agricultural yield.

A comprehensive plan has been developed to address climate change and safeguard the province’s agricultural sector. Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stated that this initiative will not only enhance farmers’ income, but also ensure food security across the province.

According to the provincial minister, the Sindh agriculture department has initiated the Climate Smart Agriculture project under the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) programme. Through this initiative, farmers are being trained in modern agricultural techniques such as increasing crop yield, optimising plant height and branch count, pest control and cultivation with minimal water.

Mr Mahar explained that this is a five-year project that will continue till 2028. During this period, 180 field schools will be established and 4,500 farmers will be trained. In the first phase, under the supervision of Project Director Liaquat Bhutto and Coordinator Mansoor Bughio, 750 farmers are receiving training in advanced agricultural methods this year.

He added that initially, 30 demonstration plots and field schools have been set up in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

These plots showcase practical techniques such as laser land leveling, row planting of wheat and the use of balanced fertilisers.

He highlighted a successful experiment in Khorewah Minor, Badin, where wheat was cultivated using the zero tillage technique on residual moisture left after rice harvesting. This method significantly reduced costs, water usage and labour, while also benefiting the environment.

The minister also stated that once training is complete, all farmers will be provided subsidies to implement these modern techniques on their own land and serve as role models for others.

He emphasised that climate change has become a major threat to Pakistan’s agricultural sector, leading to crop damage and farmer losses. To address this challenge, the Sindh government has taken practical steps by initiating farmer training programmes.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025